Employment Opportunities

The Family Services Practitioner role within the Care Hub is to provide quality in-home and community interventions, with high intensity and flexible service delivery hours.

The Care Hub will provide early assessment, planning and wrap around supports by a single integrated team (formed from a consortium of organisations) for children and young people who are first time entrants into care.

The services and support are delivered in a child-centered, family focused way and works alongside families to address the changes that may need to occur for their child/ren or young person to be safe at home.