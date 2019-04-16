Employment Opportunities
Family Violence Worker (female)
- Base/Location:103 Hare Street, Echuca
- Reports To:Family Services Manager
- Hours:Full-time (five days per week)
- Award:Social, Community, Home Care, Disability Services Industry Award 2010
- Position Scope:
Work as part of a family violence team that provides an integrated, coordinated, safety led response to individuals and families that prioritises: the safety, protection and wellbeing of children and young people; the safety and empowerment of women; and the responsibility and accountability of men who use violence in the family; and undertake direct work with young women who are pregnant or parenting and are homeless or at risk of homelessness providing support and case management.
Community Worker
- Base/Location:103-137 Hare St, Echuca
- Reports To:Family Services Manager
- Hours:Full-time (37.5 hour week)
- Award:SCHADS Award Level 4 (Social Worker Class 2)
- Position Scope:
The aim of Community Worker is to provide place-based support to children and young people in the outreach component of the hub, strengthening the child/ren or young people’s connection to community supports. The role will focus on working across different settings to support the child/ren or young people in promoting life skills, and engagement in education and or employment
Practitioner – Aboriginal Family Preservation and Reunification
- Base/Location:Njernda Aboriginal Corporation Family Services Unit
- Reports To:Team Leader Family Services
- Hours:Full-time (37.5 hour week)
- Award:SHADS Level 3 pp 1
- Position Scope:
The principal role of the Aboriginal Family Preservation and Reunification Response Practitioners is to engage Aboriginal families with children and young people in three ages cohorts: pre-birth, 0-5 and 10-15 years of age to support safe and healthy family functioning, prevent removal of children and support children recently placed in out of home care being reunified with their family. The position will be part of a small team that works as a cohesive whole reporting to the Team Leader-Family Service Team or Manager Family Service.
Kinship Care-Placement and Support Worker
- Base/Location:Njernda Aboriginal Corporation Family Services Unit
- Reports To:Team Leader Out of Home Care
- Hours:Full-time (37.5 hour week)
- Award:SCHCADS Level 3 PP 1
- Position Scope:
The Family Services Unit helps strengthen families to control their own destinies. Staff of the Family Services Unit will work together to develop a range of programs and services for families. The Kinship Care-Placement and Support Worker supports the care of children in Out of Home Care by supporting agencies to deliver a cultural appropriate service to Aboriginal children in care.
Family Services Team Leader
- Base/Location:Njernda Aboriginal Corporation Family Services Unit
- Reports To:Manager Family Services
- Hours:Full-time (37.5 hour week)
- Award:Social, Community, Home Care and Disability Industry Services Award 2010
- Position Scope:
The Family Support Services Team Leader will coordinate the day to day running of family services programs, supervision of case workers and ensuring that a quality and timely service is provided to aboriginal children and families referred to these programs. The Team Leader also ensures that service delivery is compliant with relevant standards and legislative requirements and is based on culturally informed Best Interest Practices. A key requirement of the role is also to promote effective collaboration with Njernda programs, as well as other DHHS and relevant agencies.
Family Services Practitioner
- Base/Location:Njernda Aboriginal Corporation Family Services Unit
- Reports To:Manager Family Services
- Hours:Full-time (37.5 hour week)
- Award:SCHADS Level 4 (Social Worker Class 2)
- Position Scope:
The Family Services Practitioner role within the Care Hub is to provide quality in-home and community interventions, with high intensity and flexible service delivery hours.
The Care Hub will provide early assessment, planning and wrap around supports by a single integrated team (formed from a consortium of organisations) for children and young people who are first time entrants into care.
The services and support are delivered in a child-centered, family focused way and works alongside families to address the changes that may need to occur for their child/ren or young person to be safe at home.
Team Leader Wala Yarka (Aboriginal Children in Aboriginal Care)
- Base/Location:Njernda Aboriginal Corporation Family Services Unit
- Reports To:Program Manager Wala Yarka
- Hours:Full-time (37.5 hour week)
- Award:SCHADS Award-Level 5
- Position Scope:
Njernda is the Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisation (ACCO) in the Lodden area with the cultural responsibility and authority for Yorta Yorta children and young people. The Wala Yarka program operates under Section 18 of the Children Youth and Families Act 2005 giving the Aboriginal Organisation control of Child Protection Orders for specific children. Practice is guided by the Child Youth and Families Act of 2005 and the Best Interest Case Principles and Aboriginal Placement principles.
The Wala Yarka Team Leader (Team Leader) will be part of a team involved in the challenging role of:
- Being a part of ground-breaking work in supporting Aboriginal Children and their families
- Creatively work to find solutions for children and their families
- Access to quality training in line with Victoria’s Child Protection workforce
- Unique experience of statutory work within an Aboriginal context
- Work in a supportive and friendly team environment
A goal of the Njernda Aboriginal Corporation is to be a leader in the care and protection of children and young people and in working with families and communities to build capacity, resilience, and independence.
Youth Worker
- Base/Location:Njernda Youth Services
- Reports To:Youth, Justice & Residential Services Manager
- Hours:Full-time (37.5 hour week)
- Award:SCHADS Award-Level 3
- Position Scope:
The Njernda Youth Worker position aims to promote healthy lifestyles by supporting young people to stay at school, engage in sport, transition to training or further education, connect with culture and community and be diverted from the juvenile justice system.
Berrimba Bush Kindergarten Teacher
- Base/Location:Njernda Aboriginal Corporation - Berrimba
- Reports To:Early Years Manager
- Hours:Full-time (37.5 hour week)
- Award:As per Award
- Position Scope:
The position of Berrimba Bush Kindergarten Teacher is responsible for developing and providing a high quality cultural and developmental kindergarten program, which strengthens our children’s connection to culture, community and country and their social and emotional wellbeing. Observing and recording individual children’s learning and development and reporting to management. Communicating with families and professional services to get best outcomes for children in terms of School Readiness.